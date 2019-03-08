Advanced search

Sidmouth Grandmother's Cup joy for Sue Dowen

PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 24 May 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

The Grandmother's Cup was played on Wednesday in glorious sunshine, with a cool breeze to make it comfortable to play golf, writes Pauline Couldwell.

This trophy was presented in 1988 by Mrs Betty Ford and the format for the competition if stableford format and lady members who have grandchildren and/or step grandchildren are eligible to enter.

The 28 entrants have a grand total of 91 grandchildren between them, with two on the way and Linda Reynolds has the most with nine grandchildren.

The winner was Sue Dowen with a great score of 39 points and Marian Andrews was runner-up, on countback, with 36 points.

Both ladies are expecting another grandchild with Sue's expected at any time, and may even be born the day Sue's won, making it even more poignant.

Meanwhile, on Monday, East Devon GC welcomed Sidmouth Ladies President's team consisting of Maria Clapp (captain), Sheila Faulkner, Penny Lyne, Marie Timms, Angela Coles, Liz Chance and Gill Paddon.

Unfortunately, it was not a great day for the visiting team with Sidmouth losing all of their games, but will hopefully reverse the result in the return home match.

