Sidmouth Grandmothers Trophy success for Sheila Faulkner

PUBLISHED: 07:17 04 July 2020

Twenty-five ladies competed for the Grandmothers Trophy, writes Angela Coles.

This was presented to the ladies Section by Mrs Betty Ford in 1988.

The format for the competition was stableford.

After the previous two scorching hot days the conditions were challenging with a cool brisk wind.

However, Sheila Faulkner made light of the difficulties and continued her recent fine form to win the Trophy with a score of 36 points.

The runner-up, also with a good score of 35 points, was Gill Paddon.

On the first Wednesday in July, 31 ladies played for the Moore Cup and Medal 2. The forecast was cloudy with a gentle breeze, however we endured a few showers! Mandy Furniss won the Moore cup and Medal 2 with a net 69 beating runner up Mo Borer on count back who also scored a net 69.

In third place was Sheila Faulkner with a net 70, beating Angela Coles on count back for the second week running!

Sheila Faulkner wins Division One, Mandy Furniss wins Division Two and Lynette Lloyd who came through the Academy wins Division Three with a net 73.

There were 2 twos scored today Penny Anderson scored a two on the fourth hole and Maria Clapp on the 11th hole. Sheila Tallon won the putting competition just beating Maria Clapp on the back six!

Thank you again to our hardworking Green Staff who continue to improve our course week by week.

