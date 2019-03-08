Sidmouth Greenkeepers revenge success for foursome

One of the tricky greens thatwas a challenge for players enjoying the Greenkeepers Revenge meeting at Sidmouth Golf Club. Picture SGC Archant

The Sidmouth Golf Club green staff laid on what is their 'fiendish' nine-hole Greenkeepers Revenge competition, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the tricky greens thatwas a challenge for players enjoying the Greenkeepers Revenge meeting at Sidmouth Golf Club. Picture SGC

With obstacles such as forks and wheelbarrows, hoses, planks and piles of sand strategically placed on the greens, it was probably the leaf blower on the 15th green that gave real trouble for those putting.

The final hole with the hole cut on the mid green slope caused most difficulties as each putt went up the slope, missed and came back at the feet of the players.

All except for Bob Reynold who sunk a 30-foot uphill and sideways putt to get a birdie for his team.

The team to emerge victorious out of this carnage were Penny Lyne, Paul Dowen, Peter McGeer and Jim Edwards with a creditable Texas score of 31.5.

Jim and Peter were part of last year's winning team, so it is anticipated they will be back next year to defend their winning run. In second place and just behind on 32.6 were the formidable team of Maria Clapp, Janet Humberstone, Angela Coles and Marie Timms.

At the meal afterwards, the greenkeepers who attended as guests of the club were praised for their ingenuity and hard work making the competition such a great event, and they and head greenkeeper, Peter Standen, were thanked by ladies' captain Gill Paddon for their tireless efforts in producing such a great course for the members.