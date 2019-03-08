Sidmouth Haste Cup victory for East Dorset's Jonathan Powe

Jonathan Powe is presented with the Haste Cup by Amanda Haste, a long standing member of Sidmouth Croquet Club. Picture SIDMOUTH CROQUET CLUB Archant

Jonathan Powe (East Dorset) won the Haste Cup at The Sidmouth Golf Croquet Championship held over the final weekend of April, writes Chris Donovan.

This is a qualifying event for The English National Golf Croquet Singles Championship with 16 players coming from all over the south of England including Brighton, Watford and as far north as Manchester. Eleven of the 16 players are ranked in the top 100 players in England.

On the Saturday, the weather was very windy making accurate shots difficult with strong gusts moving balls.

The players were split into two groups of eight where they played each other.

At the end of the day the quarter-finalists were Jonathan Powe (East Dorset), Richard Brooks (Sussex County), Stuart M Smith (Northampton), Tim Jolliff (Taunton), Ryan Cabble (Nailsea), Graham Good (Bowden), Tim King (Ashby) and Ivor Brand (Cheltenham).

On the Sunday, the wind abated so playing conditions were easier, although the weather was still cold.

Jonathan Powe, ranked 13 in England and with a handicap of minus four, proved his ranking to win all his games and win the championship.

The event was enjoyed by 30 club members who saw balls being regularly hit from 25 yards and hoops run from four yards, something to aspire to.

The Haste Cup was presented to Jonathan by Amanda Haste, a long standing member of the Sidmouth Croquet Club.