Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Haste Cup victory for East Dorset's Jonathan Powe

PUBLISHED: 09:28 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 09 May 2019

Jonathan Powe is presented with the Haste Cup by Amanda Haste, a long standing member of Sidmouth Croquet Club. Picture SIDMOUTH CROQUET CLUB

Jonathan Powe is presented with the Haste Cup by Amanda Haste, a long standing member of Sidmouth Croquet Club. Picture SIDMOUTH CROQUET CLUB

Archant

Jonathan Powe (East Dorset) won the Haste Cup at The Sidmouth Golf Croquet Championship held over the final weekend of April, writes Chris Donovan.

This is a qualifying event for The English National Golf Croquet Singles Championship with 16 players coming from all over the south of England including Brighton, Watford and as far north as Manchester. Eleven of the 16 players are ranked in the top 100 players in England.

On the Saturday, the weather was very windy making accurate shots difficult with strong gusts moving balls.

The players were split into two groups of eight where they played each other.

At the end of the day the quarter-finalists were Jonathan Powe (East Dorset), Richard Brooks (Sussex County), Stuart M Smith (Northampton), Tim Jolliff (Taunton), Ryan Cabble (Nailsea), Graham Good (Bowden), Tim King (Ashby) and Ivor Brand (Cheltenham).

On the Sunday, the wind abated so playing conditions were easier, although the weather was still cold.

Jonathan Powe, ranked 13 in England and with a handicap of minus four, proved his ranking to win all his games and win the championship.

The event was enjoyed by 30 club members who saw balls being regularly hit from 25 yards and hoops run from four yards, something to aspire to.

The Haste Cup was presented to Jonathan by Amanda Haste, a long standing member of the Sidmouth Croquet Club.

Most Read

Road cleared after van collision in Sidmouth

Thieves have broken into two Weston businesses. Picture: Mark Atherton

Safety barrier to be removed but business hopes for yellow line solution

Selywn Kussman with the temporary bollards in Seafield Road. Ref shs 18 19TI 3550. Picture: Terry Ife

SVA announce plans to acquire Sidmouth nature reserve

The Knapp Nature Reserve. Ref shs 16-17TI 9916. Picture: Terry Ife

Megan says goodbye to long locks for charity

Megan Waterfield before and after her hair cut. Picture: Julia Waterfield

Dom on the move, Sidmouth cricketer heads on loan

Dom Bess of Somerset will be joining Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a month loan. Here he is pictured during Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Most Read

Road cleared after van collision in Sidmouth

Thieves have broken into two Weston businesses. Picture: Mark Atherton

Safety barrier to be removed but business hopes for yellow line solution

Selywn Kussman with the temporary bollards in Seafield Road. Ref shs 18 19TI 3550. Picture: Terry Ife

SVA announce plans to acquire Sidmouth nature reserve

The Knapp Nature Reserve. Ref shs 16-17TI 9916. Picture: Terry Ife

Megan says goodbye to long locks for charity

Megan Waterfield before and after her hair cut. Picture: Julia Waterfield

Dom on the move, Sidmouth cricketer heads on loan

Dom Bess of Somerset will be joining Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a month loan. Here he is pictured during Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery tennis players endure mixed early season early

Tennis - generic picture

Sidmouth Haste Cup victory for East Dorset’s Jonathan Powe

Jonathan Powe is presented with the Haste Cup by Amanda Haste, a long standing member of Sidmouth Croquet Club. Picture SIDMOUTH CROQUET CLUB

Sidmouth Jewellers joy for Harrison Jones

Golf club and ball

Ready, saddle, go, summer cycling season begins

A member of CS Dynamo of Exmouth in action. Picture CSD

Benefit delays and living costs blamed for increase in need for emergency food parcels

A record number of food parcels have been handed out, The Trussel Trust has said. Picture: Radar
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists