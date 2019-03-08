Sidmouth host Devon Golf Captains' match as Devon triumph over Somerset

Brian Rice (left) receiving the Somerset Shield from Somerset captain Steve Butterfield (middle) with club captain Neil Holland (right). Picture: Sidmouth Golf Club Archant

Sidmouth played host to the Devon Golf Captains' match against Somerset last Thursday with the Somerset boys arriving a little early, enabling a tasting of the local ales together with some very tasty sandwiches and chips, writes Dorliac Hugh and Malcom Jordain.

In the absence of Graham Heaman, vice captain, Bob Webber was entrusted with starter duties which of course he is well used to.

The weather was mercifully far better than the previous day. It was dry, warm and a little breezy.

Those who had previously played the golf course were happy to point out the idiosyncrasies on each hole to their guests and of course the amazing views along the Jurassic Coast.

Local knowledge is of great benefit on virtually every hole and physical endurance is also an excellent contributor, fortunately there are a few buggies available to aid those requiring same.

Devon's captain, Brian Rice, now a member at Sidmouth, was therefore very pleased to finish off his season at his home club and to play with his club captain, the ebullient Neil Holland, these days playing off one.

Their opponents, with Captain Steve Butterfield probably one of the most charismatic characters to lead out the opposing team this year and with Paul Whitewood, provided a very good fourball.

Devon however prevailed and took the first three matches before Somerset replied with their first win.

Two closely fought draws ensued before the visitors picked up another win to make things interesting.

However the Devon pairing of Bob Webber and Stewart Jackson saw off the fightback with a comprehensive five and four win to give victory to Devon by five points to three.

As ever, much banter ensued both on and off the course and a very nice three course meal followed, accompanied with laughter and great humour from all speakers, punctuated with a few jokes.

For Brian a very nice end to his match season, but Thursday, September 12, looms large for Brian's Captain's Day at Libbaton and still time, just, for some late entries.

Congratulations must go to Sidmouth and their green staff for presenting the course, especially the greens in such fine condition.