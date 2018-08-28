Advanced search

Sidmouth impress in Foxlands meeting with Mid Devon

PUBLISHED: 09:26 24 January 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

In the Foxlands competition, at the last count, Mid Devon sat fourth in the county league with 26 points and Sidmouth were seventh with 19 points, writes Carol Smith.

There are now 11 teams operating in the one league where, previously, there had traditionally been many more teams involved and split into two divisions.

Before the latest game, which saw them taking on Tiverton-based Mid Devon, Sidmouth had met Kingsley and banked 10 points from the meeting with team from Westward Ho!.

The match against Mid Devon ended up with honours even, which meant both teams took five points for their efforts.

For Sidmouth, that represents a fabulous return of 15 points from their last two games – and with good shot difference, too – so hopefully the team has been elevated in status in terms of table position!

The team’s next game is against basement side Dawlish and so hopes are high that the ‘points banked’ count can rise further – well, we live in hope.

Anyhow, back to that meeting with Mid Devon. Unfortunately, both home teams lost by a total of 11 shots. However, in terms of the away part of the fixture, on what was a very fast green, our bowlers enjoyed great success!

One team did very well and ended up settling for a draw whilst the other team, the one that comprised of Sandra Wheeler, Mary Turner, Jill Mison and skip Jane Painter, had a resounding victory, winning 41 shots to nine. That 32-shot win helped Sidmouth to an overall success and the ‘much needed’ five points. Very well done to Jane and her team for that splendid return at Tiverton.

