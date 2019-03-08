Sidmouth indoor finals taking shape with the action set for April 6 and 7

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Last Wednesday saw the Sidmouth ladies in action for their final match of the Lane County League campaign, writes Carol Smith.

The fixture was against North Devon who play out of Barnstaple.

Because of talk about possible closure over the last few years, many of their members have moved to other clubs and this had, sadly, left Barnstaple with under 30 ladies!

That being the case, County Rules allow them to opt out of the Foxlands (requiring 16 registered players) and just entering the Lane (which only require 12 unregistered players).

Barnstaple therefore opted to play in the Lane although they have several County Badged bowlers who would normally play in the Foxlands!

By doing this they are now top of the Lane League. Seems a bit unfair, but they are the rules! Nevertheless, although losing on all four rinks, on most the losing margin was very small.

On Sunday, our friends from Ottery St Mary came to play us. Most of them play either in Honiton or Exeter in the winter months.

I thought we fielded some pretty good rinks against them, but unfortunately lost on all three! The final score was 69 shots to Ottery and 46 to Sidmouth. Beaten, indeed we were, but I am very sure everyone enjoyed the company.

The indoor season is gradually winding down now and there is just a month remaining before we all move back outdoors.

Most of the club internal competitions are now down to the finals which are set to be held over the weekend of April 6 and 7.

So far, the final matches that we can confirm are: in the ladies’ championship, Jill Bishop will face Sudie Bonnell; in the ladies’ pairs it’s Jan J Bates and J Painter versus Jenny Fricker and Jill Bishop.

In the Joan Jefferies competition it is Paddy Chew, Marie Timms, Christa Turner and Zena Johnson taking on Jean Green, Chris Hamer, Chris Radburn and Mary Smith.

Last, but certainly not least, for now, the mixed pairs will be contested by Chris Hamer and Norman Brimson taking on Jane Painter and Bert Hague.