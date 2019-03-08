Advanced search

Sidmouth indoor season comes to a close

PUBLISHED: 12:04 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 25 April 2019

The winners of the morning indoor bowls ‘Closing Drive’ meeting at Sidmouth. Picture CAROL SMITH

The indoor season at Sidmouth came to a close on Monday and, in terms of the bowling indoors, that’s it until September, writes Carol Smith.

The final act was to play the annual 'Closing Drive' and this was played over two sessions – one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The morning session honours went to the quartet of Jean Brimson, Jim Wrench, Bert Hague and skip Eileen Hewett with a score of 25-13, a plus 12 total.

The afternoon session was won by the foursome of Dave Lever, Sue Clint, Brian Lamb and skip Zena Johnson, 28-12, a plus of 16 total.

Needless to say we all congregated in the bar which proved a great way to bring the curtain down on the 2018/19 indoor campaign.

