Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford success for Andrew Thomson

The Seniors Wednesday ball in the bag competition was won by the three-man team of Phil Spencer, Colin Mitchell and Dave Atkinson from a strong field of participants. Brian Margison, Bruce Harcourt and Vernon Ruffle picked up the birdie money, writes Hugh Dorliac.

In the Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford contest, Andrew Thomson won on countback with 38 points from Lewis White who had the same score. Third place prize went to Stuart Coles. both Andrew and Stuart were obviously practising for their upcoming Greenwood trophy final on Sunday.

On Saturday, a Texas Scramble saw some excellent scoring, with the winning team of Jash Patidar, Issac Thomas, Byron Knowles and Andy Griffiths posting a solid 49 points. In second place were Graham Davies, Chris Roberts, Mike Temple and Martin Crockett on 50.3 with Nick Gingell, Mark Jenkins, George Barber and Charlie Miles only just behind on 50.4 taking third. In the ladies section it was Vanessa Ireson, Sharon O’Brien, Diane Boyden and Annie Carter who collected first prize with a score of 57 ahead of second placed team of Yvonne Anning, Mandy Furness, Alison Godwin and Amy Moore with 59.

Finally, the Upper Crust Bakery Monday Stableford saw Andy Thomson winning again with 39 points ahead of Len Wright on 38 and John Jones on 37.

In the seniors comp it was Len who took top spot this time with Les Pratt on 35 and Keith James on 34 taking the minor places.