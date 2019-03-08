Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford success for James Spiller

Golf club and ball Archant

The weekly Sidmouth Jewellers' Friday Stableford competition saw plenty of aspiring competitors out on the course in warm sunshine, with a cooling breeze making an extra layer advisable, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Returning member, James Spiller, excelled with a strong score of 40 points to take top spot this week.

Graham Davies pipped Matt Bavington to second place on countback with both scoring 38 points apiece.

All three single figure handicappers saw another shot disappear off their handicaps for their efforts.

On Monday, a strong field of nearly 70 members played in the Upper Crust Monday Stableford.

With Bob Cook leading an early contingent on 37 points, it took Ben Gibbs, scoring an excellent 41 and Chris C Roberts with 38 to keep him off the top. Again all three took a one shot cut to their respective handicaps as did Roy Smith, also on 37 points who came a close fourth.