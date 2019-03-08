Sidmouth Jewellers joy for Ben Gibbs

Archant

With the improved weather arriving on Friday last, the Sidmouth Jewellers Stableford was played in excellent conditions to produce some high scoring, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Whether everyone was waiting for the Captains Day competition the following day, or they just enjoyed the sunshine, only one player registered a score over par!

This was enough to win and it was Ben Gibbs who picked up top spot, one point ahead of Steve Milton in second and on countback, Kevin Legg in third.

The Upper Crust Monday Stableford saw Nick Gingell having a good day on the course, coming in with an impressive 40 points and earning him a one shot improvement to his handicap which is now down to five.

Steven Crabb, playing off six, came in second with a solid 37 points, whilst one shot behind on 36, Mike Davis pipped Ian Bright and Neil Holland to third on countback.