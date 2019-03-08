Sidmouth Jewellers joy for Harrison Jones

Golf club and ball Archant

This week's Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford saw the East Devon League (EDL) captain Harrison Jones come out a clear winner with 39 points, writes Hugh Dorliac.

For his latest efforts Harrison will have one shot off his handicap next time out! The minor places, determined by countback, went to Neil Holland, taking second and Mark Thomas was third; both players recording scores of 36.

The Craig Melluish Tiling sponsored monthly medal was played on the first Saturday of May and a large field took part.

In Division One it was Neil Holland who took the honours. Neil, going one better than the previous day, scored an excellent two under par 64 to win the medal and to see his handicap drop to zero.

Also losing a shot to handicap were, in second place, Paul Hitchcock with 65 and in third Jim Anderton on 66.

Division Two was a more sedate affair with the eventual winner, John Cowan, only needing to score 70 to win. Tony Crow was second with 72 and John Arnatt featured for his first time in third with 73.

The Upper Crust Monday Stableford had more than 50 players competing on what was a sunny, if occasionally cloudy, bank holiday, to complete the club's busy weekend.

One of Sidmouth's seniors, Peter Hayman, who had gone out in the morning, enjoyed a great day of golf, scoring a brilliant 42 points to secure first place and a two shot deduction from his handicap.

Having gone out even earlier was second placed Hugh Dorliac on 40, securing a one shot drop in handicap with Aaron Taylor taking third with 38.