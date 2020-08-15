Advanced search

Sidmouth Jewellers joy for Jasham Patidar

PUBLISHED: 07:58 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:58 15 August 2020

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Phew! What a scorcher this week has been and even as brains were frying out on the course, several players kept a cool head to pick up some prizes in this week’s golf competitions at Sidmouth, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Having said that it was ironic that the seniors roll up on Wednesday was cancelled due to fog!

Nevertheless, the Friday Stableford, kindly sponsored as ever by Sidmouth Jewellers, saw local cricketer turned golfer, Jashan Patidar, win, with an excellent 42, thus bringing his handicap down to 23.

Mike Knight and George Barber battled it out for the minor places, both with 40 points, but Mike winning on countback.

The Northcott Classic, sponsored by Northcott Brothers, of Temple St, saw Moray Bosence and Tim Chapman post a tremendous score of 48, who’d probably thought they had won it by a country mile.

Graham Davies and Andy Pryke however, gave them a close contest, coming in with a solid 47 and only just ahead of third placed Bernard Ireson and John Arnott who recorded 46.

The winning Ladies team was Liz Chance and Sheila Tallon, taking first on countback from Gerri Whitrow and Mo Kendall.

The Upper Crust Monday Stableford saw Simon Andrews feature again, fresh from his round of 42 last week, recording 40 this to take both the club and senior prizes.

Arron Taylor on 39 and Mike Temple on 38 came in second and third respectively in the club comp, whilst Vernon Ruffle and Chris Ashley did similar in the seniors, both on 37 points.

Several handicaps were cut this weekend, and the sun still beats down.

Well done, to all those who managed to keep a clear head.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Former King’s School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

King’s School headteacher welcomes ‘outstanding’ A-level results

The King's School head teacher Robert Gammon. Picture: Philippa Davies
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Former King’s School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

King’s School headteacher welcomes ‘outstanding’ A-level results

The King's School head teacher Robert Gammon. Picture: Philippa Davies

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

World War Two veteran remembers wartime in Burma

Sidmouth-based WW2 veteran Colin James Scherf who wants people to recognise VJ Day in the same spirt of VE Day. Picture: Ann Stone

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club head ‘back to the beach’

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Dramatic turnaround in fortunes throughout final stages of Ottery competition

The two sets of finalists in the Ottery St Mary competition (left to right) Mike Kelsey, Marion Kelsey, Gerrard McCarthy, Margaret Bright, George Hutchinson and Tony Panzeri. Picture: OSMBC

Sidmouth Jewellers joy for Jasham Patidar

Golf club and ball

Ottery St Mary Seconds net 50-run win over Axminster

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife