Sidmouth Jewellers joy for Jasham Patidar

Golf club and ball Archant

Phew! What a scorcher this week has been and even as brains were frying out on the course, several players kept a cool head to pick up some prizes in this week’s golf competitions at Sidmouth, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Having said that it was ironic that the seniors roll up on Wednesday was cancelled due to fog!

Nevertheless, the Friday Stableford, kindly sponsored as ever by Sidmouth Jewellers, saw local cricketer turned golfer, Jashan Patidar, win, with an excellent 42, thus bringing his handicap down to 23.

Mike Knight and George Barber battled it out for the minor places, both with 40 points, but Mike winning on countback.

The Northcott Classic, sponsored by Northcott Brothers, of Temple St, saw Moray Bosence and Tim Chapman post a tremendous score of 48, who’d probably thought they had won it by a country mile.

Graham Davies and Andy Pryke however, gave them a close contest, coming in with a solid 47 and only just ahead of third placed Bernard Ireson and John Arnott who recorded 46.

The winning Ladies team was Liz Chance and Sheila Tallon, taking first on countback from Gerri Whitrow and Mo Kendall.

The Upper Crust Monday Stableford saw Simon Andrews feature again, fresh from his round of 42 last week, recording 40 this to take both the club and senior prizes.

Arron Taylor on 39 and Mike Temple on 38 came in second and third respectively in the club comp, whilst Vernon Ruffle and Chris Ashley did similar in the seniors, both on 37 points.

Several handicaps were cut this weekend, and the sun still beats down.

Well done, to all those who managed to keep a clear head.