Sidmouth Jewellers joy for John Billingsley

Golf club and ball Archant

With all the poor weather on Friday making members decide to stay indoors, there were no takers for the regular Sidmouth Jewellers Stableford, writes Hugh Dorliac.

However, Monday's weather was very different and the sun shone for 70 members to get out onto the course to contest the Upper Crust Bakery Stableford qualifier. The competition saw a most welcome return to form for John Billingsley, who took top spot with an impressive score of 43 points, adding over £70 to his account in the pro shop as well as picking up a two shot reduction to his handicap!

The competition was close throughout and Craig Melluish took second place with his score of 41 and Mike Dibble, who scored 40, took third place.

Both Melluish and Dibble also bagged themselves a shot deduction from their respective handicaps.