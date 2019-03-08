Sidmouth Jewellers joy for Kevin Legg

Golf club and ball Archant

The Sidmouth Jewellers Friday stableford was very much rain affected with few players venturing out, writes Hugh Dorliac

However, Friday stalwart Kevin Legg gave it a strong attempt and made a good fist of it.

Legg scored 37 points to win the competition, just pipping David Pepperell, who came in second with 36.

Richard Powell came in third on countback with 33 points.

Luckily for the golfers, the following Monday's Upper Crust Bakery stableford had much better weather.

The improved conditions helped 70 entrants and the standard of scoring was much higher with 25 per cent of entrants achieving par or better.

Terry Jones headed the field with an impressive 43 points, which was one ahead of the second placed Mike Dibble.

Kym White rounded out the podium in third. Handicaps were improved in all cases.