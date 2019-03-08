Advanced search

Sidmouth Jewellers joy for Mark Thomas

PUBLISHED: 07:21 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:21 25 July 2019

The Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford had a reduced field due to the mist and rain that hung around all day, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Still, Mark Thomas continued his rich vein of form and took top spot again with a solid 38 points which means he also gets yet another shot off his handicap!

In second spot, on 37points, was James Spiller with Kevin Legg again in the minor places with 34 in third.

The Upper Crust Bakery Monday Stableford had a much stronger field of 70 players as the sun came out again.

A massive 46 points from Steve Milton, who seemingly could do no wrong on the day, saw him the runaway winner of the competition, five points ahead of his nearest rival.

A two points deduction saw his handicap drop down to eight. In second, also trimming his handicap by two, was veteran Charles Warren who was easily shooting better than his age with a wonderful 41 points beating James Spiller on countback who, giving Charles about 50 years, must try harder if he is to win soon!

Sidmouth rated as one of the most expensive holiday spots in UK

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Shed destroyed and surfing gear stolen after thieves raid seafront business

Guy Russell says he is 'disappointed' by the raid.

Sidmouth Duck Derby 2019 makes a splash

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth’s beach management plan is taking ‘too long’, MP warns

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

County councillor ordered to undergo anger management training

Councillor Emma Brennan. Picture: Devon County Council

