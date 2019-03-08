Sidmouth Jewellers joy for Mark Thomas

Golf club and ball Archant

The Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford had a reduced field due to the mist and rain that hung around all day, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Still, Mark Thomas continued his rich vein of form and took top spot again with a solid 38 points which means he also gets yet another shot off his handicap!

In second spot, on 37points, was James Spiller with Kevin Legg again in the minor places with 34 in third.

The Upper Crust Bakery Monday Stableford had a much stronger field of 70 players as the sun came out again.

A massive 46 points from Steve Milton, who seemingly could do no wrong on the day, saw him the runaway winner of the competition, five points ahead of his nearest rival.

A two points deduction saw his handicap drop down to eight. In second, also trimming his handicap by two, was veteran Charles Warren who was easily shooting better than his age with a wonderful 41 points beating James Spiller on countback who, giving Charles about 50 years, must try harder if he is to win soon!