Sidmouth Jewellers Stableford success for racing driver Harry Tincknell

Golf club and ball Archant

The latest round of the Sidmouth Jewellers Stableford saw a few new names break through to the top of the leader board, writes Hugh Dorliac.

It was Harry Tincknell topping the list with a solid 36 points, earning him a cut of one shot off his handicap - we hope he does as well in his next race!

Second place went to Andy Pryke, who was one point behind racing driver Harry and third spot was taken by Kevin Legg on 34.

This week's Upper Crust Monday Stableford was another close affair with Marc Jenkins emerging victorious from the pack with 39 points and a one shot deduction.

Steve Crabb with 38 and Neil Holland on 37 points filled the minor places.