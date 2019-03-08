Sidmouth John Griffiths Trophy success for Lee, Winchester and Channing

The presentation of the John Griffiths Trophy (Left to right) Steve Channing, James Winchester, Anthony Griffiths presenting the trophy, Jonathan Lee and club chairman John Barnard who presided. Picture COLIN MACKLIN Archant

Sunday saw the running of the annual John Griffiths Trophy competition in memory of a well-remembered past member, captain and chairman of Sidmouth Golf Club and, in the words of club chairman John Barnard, a stalwart of the club, writes Hugh Dorliac.

It was also combined with the last leg of the winter league, so the three-man teams were playing for the prestigious trophy and the league champion spot in the medal, one to count contest.

Prior to the start, both Matt Bavington and Jonathan Lee were in joint lead on 34 points, with Geoff Lory a distant third on 31, so it was all to play for.

Early scores posted ranged between 63 and 59 with Geoff’s team early leaders on 59. The team included Neil Faulkner and Lee Wenham and was eventually placed third.

The league leaders were in the last two teams, so the outcome was still unresolved. Sadly, Matt and his team of Harrison Jones and Kevin Howe just couldn’t get going, ending with 60, whilst Jonathan Lee, James ‘Smoothie’ Winchester and Steve Channing smoked it with a winning total of 56, taking the John Griffiths trophy and confirming Jonathan Lee as the outright winner of the Winter League.

Well done to them and to all who turned out to see John Griffiths’ family come up and present the prizes.