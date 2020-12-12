Vikings on target in the return of football

Published: 6:35 AM December 12, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 17, 2020

Terrific entertainment from the juniors

The Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings returned from lockdown with two entertaining games on the weekend.

Sponsored by Home News Delivery, the Under-9s entertained Axminster at back lane Newton Poppleford, and played out an exciting 12-goal thriller.

Both sides played some fantastic football and had a great time in doing so. coach Ben Hawker said it was great to see the boys back on the pitch again, the two teams played with a smile and enjoyed the game.

Sponsored by Kings Garden & Leisure, the Under-14s hosted Copplestone Tigers at Byes Lane, and secured a great result to extend their lead at the top of the table.

After a slow start, the Vikings edged in front following a fantastic first touch and turn by Alexander Goody but his shot was superbly turned around the post by the Copplestone ‘keeper. From the resulting corner, a lovely cross from Riley Pugsley deceived the visiting defence but found no other than Haiden Clapp who had peeled away from his man and calmly slotted the ball past the Tigers ‘keeper, This was his 4th goal in five games, and the goal had given the young Vikings some confidence and with only two minutes to go before half time, great work from Sidney Ridgeway sent Goody through on goal and with only the keeper to beat showed great composure to make the score 2-0. Five minutes into the second half the Vikings made it 3-0 and it was Alex Goody again with a beautiful strike taking his tally to eight goals in five games, SIdmouth went on to create several more chances the best of which fell to Harry Ford but unfortunately his 20 yard attempt to lob the tigers keeper dropped just wide of the near post with the keeper beaten,

Ford and James Plowden were instrumental in keeping SIdmouth in the driving seat along with the fantastic Owen Badlam and Ethan Cooke in defence. With little over 10 minutes to go Copplestone did manage to breech the home defence and get a consolation goal which they so deserved, The Vikings remain unbeaten and extend their lead at the top of the league to five points. They will need to be on their game next week though as they travel to Crediton for a top of the table clash against an unbeaten Crediton U14’s.