Sidmouth juniors continue to flourish in Cullompton visit

Sidmouth U11s travelled to Cullompton on Sunday full of confidence following the hard-fought win over Ivybridge two weeks ago.

With the recent dry spell, the team were looking forward to putting into the practice the skills they have been working on in training. The travelling supporters were delighted by the performance, which, at times, felt like festival rugby, as Sidmouth attacked straight from the kick-off, pinning Cullompton back on their own line through the swift hands of Ally Gibson and Max Barret.



This gave Sidmouth even more confidence and long probing runs came from every part of the pitch and what was great to see, and this is testament to the coaching team, with the commitment of support runners forcing the Cullompton defence in disarray.

When Cullompton did get possession of the ball, Harry Matchett would stop them in their tracks and countless times turn the ball over, which Sidmouth would convert into another successful line break.

After the initial flurry of scores, Cullompton’s defence began to tighten and they soon advanced up the field but thanks to the commitment of the Sidmouth defence most notably, Matthew Farrington-Smith, Farrah Pugsley and Elizabeth Huntwood, Cullompton’s efforts saw little reward and Sidmouth were soon demonstrating a confident free flowing style of rugby far in advance of their years and experience.

With the referee signalling that there was time for one last play of the match, Lottie Dukes seized her chance from a pre-planned back move and ran the length of the field to touch down in the corner rounding of another fantastic performance by the entire team.

Head Coach Dave Gibson said: “We could see the effort everyone put in today and that every player has different skills and great teams put their skills together.” Next, Sidmouth welcome local rivals Honiton and will be looking to build on their recent success.

Team: Max Barrett, Milo Barrett, Edan Ensell, Edward Eul-Brown, Matthew Farrington-Smith, Ally Gibson, Harry Matchett, Farrah Pugsley, Jack-Ernie Rowcliffe, Leo Swallow, Freddie Trim, Elizabeth Huntwood, Josh Shillingford, Joel Price, Lottie Dukes, Jack Hill, Elfred Hunt.

Sidmouth launch another attack - Credit: Sidmouth RFC



