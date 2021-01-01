Sidmouth juniors hoping for football

Published: 12:00 AM January 1, 2021

We all enter the New Year with hope that junior football can find some momentum and a regular schedule of fixtures.

Prior to the latest Government announcement on the tier system, young players from Sidmouth Town were looking forward to the first weekend of fixtures for 2021, including League games and the 1st round of the Devon FA County Cup.

Saturday, January 2 - Exeter & District Youth League

Feniton U12s v SIdmouth U12s 10:30 k/o

Sponsors: Wood and Wood Signs

SIdmouth U13s Warriors v SIdmouth U13s Raiders. 10:30 k/o

Sponsors: Tom Bell, Ian Cretney and Pete Buttle

Sunday, January 3 - County Cup

Brixington U16s v SIdmouth U16s 11am k/o

Sponsors: Chatham Footwear

West Exe U14s v SIdmouth U14s 2pm k/o

Sponsors: Kings Garden and Leisure

Barnstaple U13s v SIdmouth U13s Warriors 11am k/o

Sponsors: Tom Bell, Ian Cretney and Pete Buttle