Sidmouth juniors hoping for football

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM January 1, 2021   
The Sidmouth Junior Vikings Induction Day. Picture: James Patmore

The Sidmouth Junior Vikings Induction Day. Picture: James Patmore - Credit: Archant

We all enter the New Year with hope that junior football can find some momentum and a regular schedule of fixtures. 
Prior to the latest Government announcement on the tier system, young players from Sidmouth Town were looking forward to the first weekend of fixtures for 2021, including League games and the 1st round of the Devon FA County Cup. 
Saturday, January 2 - Exeter & District Youth League 
Feniton U12s  v  SIdmouth U12s  10:30 k/o 
Sponsors: Wood and Wood Signs 
SIdmouth U13s Warriors v SIdmouth U13s Raiders. 10:30 k/o 
Sponsors: Tom Bell, Ian Cretney and Pete Buttle 
Sunday, January 3 - County Cup 
Brixington U16s  v  SIdmouth U16s 11am k/o 
Sponsors: Chatham Footwear 
West Exe U14s  v  SIdmouth U14s 2pm k/o 
Sponsors: Kings Garden and Leisure 
Barnstaple U13s  v  SIdmouth U13s Warriors 11am k/o 
Sponsors: Tom Bell, Ian Cretney and Pete Buttle 

Football

