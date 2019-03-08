Sidmouth kick boxer Jack Nunn lands British title success

Jack Nunn following his British title success in Luton. Picture: VIKKI NUNN Archant

An 18-year-old East Devon-based kick boxer is heading for the very top of his sport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Nunn following his British title success in Luton. Picture: VIKKI NUNN Jack Nunn following his British title success in Luton. Picture: VIKKI NUNN

Jack Nunn, who lives in Sidmouth with his mum, step father, brother Jamie and sister Daisy, was recently crowned British champion in the 60kg category.

He won the title when competing in a fight promotion 'Amateur Kings' in Luton where he took on the current English U18 number one, Zakaria Chabira, beating his opponent with a unanimous decision from the referee after five two-minute rounds.

Jack started Muay Thai [Thai boxing] at the age of 12, but has only been at his new gym, Team Chaos Muay Thai and Fitness Centre, for three months.

What makes the Luton success for Jack all the more impressive is the fact that it was his first ever kickboxing fight!

Jack Nunn following his British title success in Luton. Picture: VIKKI NUNN Jack Nunn following his British title success in Luton. Picture: VIKKI NUNN

Jack took up the martial art of judo aged nine. His mother Vikki says: "As a youngster Jack was a very active boy and he clearly needed a focus.

"It was judo that became that focus and he very quickly proved to be both extremely keen - and talented.

"He excelled in the sport, achieving a brown belt with two black bars with his sensei Nigel Hoskins school of judo, Ottery St Mary."

She continued: "Unfortunately, the time that judo started clashed with his work times and so, at 16, when he began work at West Hill garage on a full-time basis, he found himself having to give up the judo, and that ultimately led him into the world of Muay Thai."

Jack Nunn following his British title success in Luton. Picture: VIKKI NUNN Jack Nunn following his British title success in Luton. Picture: VIKKI NUNN

Jack is now working through a mechanic apprenticeship at West Hill Garage, and, this September, he will begin his third and final year at Tiverton College.

So, what next for Jack?

His next fight is an August 24 meeting with Corey McLaughlin, a vastly experienced fighter with over 100 bouts under his belt and, without doubt, the toughest opponent Jack will have come across to date.

The fight is taking place in Doncaster and, in his build-up to the big night, Jack continues to train with world champion Christi Brereton.

However, the teenager is undaunted with the challenge ahead and says: "My goal is work my way up the rankings in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

"I am determined to ultimately become a professional fighter and one day fight for a world title."

He continued: "I have a genuine passion for the sport and want to show the world what I can achieve.

"I come from a small town, where this sport isn't well known. I'd like to make everyone proud.

"I will work full time to support myself, but having sponsors will ease the pressure and help me achieve my goals."

On the subject of sponsorship, that is an avenue that he is keen to get into.

He says: "I will have any sponsors logos printed onto my sidekick T-shirts, which I will be wearing on all my 'walk-outs' into fights - and also when I am training.

"Sidekick have a range of fight gear available and they have been brilliant with the amazing fight gear they have already sent and I am extremely grateful for their on-going support.

"However, I really would like to source additional, and new, sponsors to help me step up into the professional world of Muay Thai."

Clearly, stepping up into the professional ranks will only be possible if Jack can secure funding.

Simply travelling to big fight nights carries an expense, but any potential sponsors could well find themselves getting a good profile if he does indeed make it all the way to the summit of his sport.

If anyone is reading this and can help Jack with sponsorship then they are asked, in the first instance, to contact him via the email account vikkinunn7@gmail.com