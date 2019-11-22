Sidmouth ladies bank six Foxlands points after thrilling win over Honiton

Sidmouth and Devon County players before their recent meeting. Front row (left to right) Mousa Al-Kordi , Sidmouth Club president Peter Mison, captain Ken and Devon County president George Mabon, Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Archant

Last Wednesday we entertained the DCIBA President and his team, writes Carol Smith.

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

It turned out to be a close encounter with the President's team winning by just four shots overall.

At half-time, our ladies prepared - and served up - a scrumptious 'bowlers tea' and the bar was open all afternoon for those that wished for a little extra sustenance!

Our best team was the one skipped by captain Ken that included David Pearson, Brian Barber and Mick Cox, who won 27-10.

Many thanks must be recorded to the tea ladies, Mary Turner, Chris Hamer and Jill Bishop and of course, to the bar steward.

Thursday saw the club in Foxlands action against Honiton and it was certainly an exciting match!

At the conclusion of their 21 ends, the two home teams had chalked up a score of 38 points to the 39 achieved by the visitors. One rink was beaten, but there was a 25-10 success for the rink of Karen Hollingdale, Paddy Chew, Jill Mison and skip Susie Bonnell.

In the away element the two Sidmouth rinks started much later and so, at the halfway stage of their contest they were in full knowledge as to what had happened back at Sidmouth.

One of the Sidmouth rinks lost their game, but the other rink, which comprised of Chris Radburn, Janice Quinn, Valerie Newnham and skip Carol Smith, held a 23-12 advantage and that meant an overall single shot lead at 75-74 in favour of Sidmouth.

Our skip (yours truly) stepped up to deliver her wood with the team two shots down - oops.

With all eyes on the action, I managed to draw shot, but, knowing the opposing skip Shirley was very good at a weighted wood, I took nothing for granted.

Rightly so, as she smashed the head! Luckily, we had a couple of back woods (never wasted) and, although it was a yard away, we still had the shot.

However, it was clear that I still needed to get close as there remained just too much room for Shirley to draw. With the pressure levels cranked to their highest I really focused and drew a perfect shot onto the jack to give us three shots and tucking it away out of Shirley's site. The relief was tantamount and we had an overall 78-74 success and with it six points in the bank and, yes, boy did I need some sustenance after that!

To end a busy week we had a home friendly against South Dorset Bowls Club and a very enjoyable afternoon was had by all and we were very kind to the visitors in match terms for they won!

The margin of victory was just five shots with South Dorset having 58 shots to our 53. The top home rink was the one of Ann England, Joan Monaghan, Bert Hague and skip John Mason.