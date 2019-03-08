Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth ladies book Devon InterClub competition semi-final spot

PUBLISHED: 11:24 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 18 July 2019

The Sidmouth team that made more progress in the Devon InterClub competition with victory over Plymouth SFD with the match played at Abbrook Park, Kingsteignton. Picture SBC

The Sidmouth team that made more progress in the Devon InterClub competition with victory over Plymouth SFD with the match played at Abbrook Park, Kingsteignton. Picture SBC

Archant

Sidmouth ladies have booked a berth in the semi-finals of the Devon InterClub competition, writes Carol Smith.

For their quarter-final tie, the ladies travelled to Abbrook Park, Kingsteignton, who provided the neutral green for a meeting with Plymouth SFD.

Once again both Sidmouth teams played exceptionally well, and after 18/19 ends, Plymouth conceded as they were down over the two rinks by 25 shots with only a couple of ends to go!

The final score was 44-19 with the rink scores being: Karen Hollingdale, Anita Mason, Susie Bonnell and skip Jane Painter, 19-7 and Jean Brimson, Carol Smith, (sub) Brenda Somerfield and skip Jill Bishop, 25-12.

The semi-final is set for July 31 to be played on the county president's green which means a return to Abbrook Park!

The last four tie is against the formidable team that are Kings, who sport some of the best bowlers in the county. However, Sidmouth are on a 'high' and - who knows!?

July 31 will see the final also played at the same venue, on the same day. Sidmouth last won this competition in 2004 and earlier in the season I wrote that we are due for another win - let's hope I am right!

Most Read

Ottery animal rescue centre turns away more than 100 people trying to give up their dogs - in just ONE month

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC, say they have to pick up the pieces when dogs are handed into the Ottery rescue centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Happy birthday – Three-year-old Jacob sings to the Duchess of Cornwall

Three year old Jacob Leney sings happy birthday to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

‘First class’ Sidmouth pulls out the stops to impress in bloom judges

Sidmouth in Bloom with South West in Bloom judges Tony Moore and Ian Murphy. Ref shs 29 19TI 8113. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Ottery animal rescue centre turns away more than 100 people trying to give up their dogs - in just ONE month

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC, say they have to pick up the pieces when dogs are handed into the Ottery rescue centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Happy birthday – Three-year-old Jacob sings to the Duchess of Cornwall

Three year old Jacob Leney sings happy birthday to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

‘First class’ Sidmouth pulls out the stops to impress in bloom judges

Sidmouth in Bloom with South West in Bloom judges Tony Moore and Ian Murphy. Ref shs 29 19TI 8113. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth ladies book Devon InterClub competition semi-final spot

The Sidmouth team that made more progress in the Devon InterClub competition with victory over Plymouth SFD with the match played at Abbrook Park, Kingsteignton. Picture SBC

‘Charlies Angels’ out in force for the Otter River & Rail 10k

Sidmouth Running Club members dressed as 'Charlies Angels' for the 2019 Otter Rail and River 10k run. Picture SRC

Ottery A land second win of the men’s Over-60s League campaign

Action from the Devon ladies’ versus Worcestershire ladies’ at Ottery St Mary Bowls Club. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

Concert by Ottery St Mary Brass Class

Brass Class, the training band for Ottery Silver Band. Picture: Supplied by band

Birthday treat for Duchess of Cornwall as she visits The Donkey Sanctuary

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9290. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists