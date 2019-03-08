Sidmouth ladies book Devon InterClub competition semi-final spot

The Sidmouth team that made more progress in the Devon InterClub competition with victory over Plymouth SFD with the match played at Abbrook Park, Kingsteignton. Picture SBC Archant

Sidmouth ladies have booked a berth in the semi-finals of the Devon InterClub competition, writes Carol Smith.

For their quarter-final tie, the ladies travelled to Abbrook Park, Kingsteignton, who provided the neutral green for a meeting with Plymouth SFD.

Once again both Sidmouth teams played exceptionally well, and after 18/19 ends, Plymouth conceded as they were down over the two rinks by 25 shots with only a couple of ends to go!

The final score was 44-19 with the rink scores being: Karen Hollingdale, Anita Mason, Susie Bonnell and skip Jane Painter, 19-7 and Jean Brimson, Carol Smith, (sub) Brenda Somerfield and skip Jill Bishop, 25-12.

The semi-final is set for July 31 to be played on the county president's green which means a return to Abbrook Park!

The last four tie is against the formidable team that are Kings, who sport some of the best bowlers in the county. However, Sidmouth are on a 'high' and - who knows!?

July 31 will see the final also played at the same venue, on the same day. Sidmouth last won this competition in 2004 and earlier in the season I wrote that we are due for another win - let's hope I am right!