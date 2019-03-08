Sidmouth ladies book Devon InterClub competition semi-final spot
Sidmouth ladies have booked a berth in the semi-finals of the Devon InterClub competition, writes Carol Smith.
For their quarter-final tie, the ladies travelled to Abbrook Park, Kingsteignton, who provided the neutral green for a meeting with Plymouth SFD.
Once again both Sidmouth teams played exceptionally well, and after 18/19 ends, Plymouth conceded as they were down over the two rinks by 25 shots with only a couple of ends to go!
The final score was 44-19 with the rink scores being: Karen Hollingdale, Anita Mason, Susie Bonnell and skip Jane Painter, 19-7 and Jean Brimson, Carol Smith, (sub) Brenda Somerfield and skip Jill Bishop, 25-12.
The semi-final is set for July 31 to be played on the county president's green which means a return to Abbrook Park!
The last four tie is against the formidable team that are Kings, who sport some of the best bowlers in the county. However, Sidmouth are on a 'high' and - who knows!?
July 31 will see the final also played at the same venue, on the same day. Sidmouth last won this competition in 2004 and earlier in the season I wrote that we are due for another win - let's hope I am right!