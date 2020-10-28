Sidmouth ladies C team net Winter Covid League home success

The Sidmouth Tennis Club ladies' C team with captain Frances Ionov (centre). Picture; SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB Archant

Last Friday’s star-lit evening saw the completion of Sidmouth Tennis Club’s teams to take up the racket at home in what has been termed the one-off, ‘Winter Covid League’, writes Vici Topping.

Sidmouth Tennis Club players Gill Hodge and Jenny Parry in action for the ladies' C team, versus Okehampton. Picture: STC Sidmouth Tennis Club players Gill Hodge and Jenny Parry in action for the ladies' C team, versus Okehampton. Picture: STC

The ladies’ C team, captained by Frances Ionov, who stood out of this home encounter, greeted Okehampton to the Fortfield courts for what proved to be an exciting and tense affair. Indeed, it took over three hours for the result to be decided!

First up, Gill Hodge and Jenny Parry took on Okehampton’s opening pairing.

Initially down in the first set 1-3, the home team then found their way of dealing with a tricky left-hand player and stormed to take the set 6-4.

Buoyed by this comeback, they took the second set 6-3 helped, no doubt, by Hodge’s blistering tramline forehands which kept the visitors pinned on the baseline.

Sidmouth Tennis Club players Jacqui Freeman and Alison Stevens in action for the ladies' C team, versus Okehampton. Picture: STC Sidmouth Tennis Club players Jacqui Freeman and Alison Stevens in action for the ladies' C team, versus Okehampton. Picture: STC

Sidmouth’s Jacquie Freeman and Alison Stevens also had a real tussle with Okehampton’s first pairing when they fought back from 2-5 down to take the set in a tiebreak 7-6.

Losing the second set, it was down to a championship tie break to decide the winner. With plenty of closely fought rallies, the home team eventually came out victorious at an exhausting 13-11.

Gill Hodge and Jenny Parry’s second match also went to a Championship tiebreak but, gritting their teeth, they nailed it in style!

It all left the final result one of 7-4 in favour of Sidmouth.

All in all, a great performance and lesson in resilience and determination from our ladies. Well done, all!