Sidmouth Ladies' Captains Day proves to be a huge hit

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The second Thursday of the month saw the staging of the Sidmouth Bowls Club's Ladies' Captain's Day, writes Carol Smith.

The usual format for this special day is for the captain's team to take on the vice-captain's team.

As we do not have a vice-captain, ladies' captain Zena opted to break from tradition and play a match between the 'Yellows' and the 'Blues'.

This was played over two sessions with us all meeting for lunch midway through the action. What a lovely salad lunch it was too with a wonderful sweet to finish things off.

The men did a great job of helping prepare, serving and washing up, whilst being impeccably dressed in their 'dickie bow' ties!

So, a huge round of thanks must go to Ken Wheeler, Bob Underhill, David Timms and Phil Meadows; oh yes, and not forgetting our very important bar steward Mick Cox.

At lunch, our club president Peter Mison had his normal repartee of jokes. I do think he missed his vocation and should have been a stand-up comic!

Anyway, I digress and now back to the bowling - over both sessions it was the Blues who emerged with the match honours with the final score being 116 shots to 81.

In the early session the Blues team of Sandra Wheeler, Carol Timms, Mary Meadows and skip Sue Turner won 27-6 and that ultimately left them as the day's 'top team'.

It was a great score and well done, to them. The afternoon session ended with honours even with both the Blues and the Yellows ending with a score of plus four.

However, on countback, the team of Sheila Faulkner, Mary Bristow, Paddy Chew and skip Jill Bishop won just one more end than Ann Elwood, Marlene Butler, Jill Mison and skip Ann Capon.

The Yellows did have one winning team and that was the quartet of Lorna Lever, Christine Ward, Mary Turner and skip Susie Bonnell, who were 16-14 winners.

A great day was had by all and our thanks go to captain Zena and her wonderful band of helpers.

● There was action last week in the Sidmouth League Cup competition.

The Sidmouth Centurions defeated highly fancied, and the current leaders, Exmouth Beachcombers! It all means that the Sidmouth Centurions are now into the last four of this knockout competition.

The semi-finals are set to be played on February 14! I guess that means that there'll be no romantic dinners on that particular day for some! Anyway, congratulations to the Centurions' team of Bob Underhill, David Timms, Wilf Radburn and skip Brian Smith, who recorded a terrific score of 20-12 to secure that coveted semi-final berth.