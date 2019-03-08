Advanced search

Sidmouth Ladies Captains Day success for trio

PUBLISHED: 10:24 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 21 July 2019

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth ladies held their Lady Captains Day, in glorious sunny Saturday weather, writes Maria Clapp.

Indeed, how lucky we are given the weather that we suffered the day before!

The format for the day was a Bowmaker, which involves three players in a team and only counting the best two scores.

The 'twist' for the day was that each team had a pink ball, which was used in rotation. The player could then double their score.

The aim of the day is to keep the ball for the whole round, thus enabling the team to earn extra points!

There were three holes at which another prize could be won and they were up for grabs at holes 10, 15 and 18.

The 10th hole had a 'nearest the gin' prize and this was won by Sheila Tallon.

On the 15th the prize was for being nearest the pin in two shots and the prize on the 18th was for the longest 'holed out' putt. Sheila Faulkner took the honours at both the 10th and the 18th.

In terms of the overall prizes; third place went to Sheila Faulkner, Margaret Thompson and Jane Renken with their score of 114 points,

Second place went to Liz Chance, Heather Cowan and Judy Ritz with 115 points and the winning team, with an impressive score of 123 points, comprised of Sally Fox, Yvonne Anning and Michelle Bowers. This was especially pleasing, as Michelle was one of our academy ladies last year.

Sidmouth Golf Club ladies' captain Gill presented the winning teams with beautiful floral dishes and she thanked members of the committee for their support.

Gill hosted a refreshment tent near the 10th hole, where she supplied refreshments, which were most welcome. Pasties, sausage rolls and flap jacks were served, together with Pimms, which always goes down well with the ladies! A truly great day was had by all.

