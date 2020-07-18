Sidmouth ladies competition joy for Angela Coles, Vanessa Ireson and Lynette Lloyd
PUBLISHED: 13:33 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 18 July 2020
Archant
Overcast skies greeted the 36 ladies who competed in a fun one-two-three midweek competition at Sidmouth.
This is played in teams of three with one score to count on the first hole, two on the second and three scores on the third hole.
This sequence is then repeated throughout the round.
As the weather warmed so did the scoring and the winning team with an excellent 79 points was Angela Coles, Vanessa Ireson and Lynette Lloyd.
The runners-up, with a score of 72 points were Linda Reynolds, Sheila Skittrall and Pauline Couldwell.
The only two scored during the competition struck by Susan Hackett on the 11th hole.
