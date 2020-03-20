Advanced search

Sidmouth ladies’ duo edged out in Daily Mail Foursomes competition

PUBLISHED: 15:01 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 20 March 2020

Sidmouth ladies captain Penny Lyne receiving the brooch of office from her predecessor Gill Paddon after the Annual General Meeting. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth ladies captain Penny Lyne receiving the brooch of office from her predecessor Gill Paddon after the Annual General Meeting. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Last Friday (March 13), Marian Andrews and Angela Coles represented Sidmouth Golf Club in the first round of the Daily Mail Foursomes competition, writes Angela Coles.

The pair were in action at Sidmouth against a pair of ladies from Exeter and, unfortunately for home hopes, it was the visiting pair who made progress.

Thanks must go to the Sidmouth green staff for all their hard work in getting the golf course prepared after the recent closure due to the wettest February on record!

The Sidmouth Ladies Wednesday competition was cancelled due to reduced numbers, this being caused by the current uncertainties over the Covid-19 outbreak. However, 16 ladies took to the fairways to enjoy some social golf in the fresh air.

As of Wednesday (March 18), the course and clubhouse remain open, but this is being reviewed on a day-to-day basis.

