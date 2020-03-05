Advanced search

Sidmouth ladies end Lane League campaign with one rink success in defeat to Plymouth

PUBLISHED: 13:03 05 March 2020

Sidmouth ladies played their final game of the county wide Lane League last week, writes Carol Smith.

The ladies wrapped up their campaign with a game against Plymouth ladies.

It would be fair, indeed true, to say that Sidmouth have not done very well in the Lane League this particular season and, alas, this final outing was no different.

Three of the four rinks lost as Sidmouth slipped to overall defeat.

However, there was one highpoint and that was a 25-10 success for the rink of Lorna Lever, Paula Button and skip Sue Turner who enjoyed their success down in Plymouth.

Next up, the ladies made the short trip across to Exmouth to once again lock horns with our friends and neighbours Madeira to contest a triples meeting.

It turned out to be a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon one that was made all the better by a clean sweep of Sidmouth rink success.

Two rinks won by six shots each and the top rink proved to be the one of Wendy Cox, Zean Johnson and skip Susie Bonnell, who won 16-7.

One of our ladies got caught up in traffic so was a little late arriving.

Rather than delay the start of the game Mick Cox stepped in to help out.

He had travelled with the team wo watch his wife Wendy in action. It is a shame not many of us wear skirts anymore for it would have been fun to find one for Mick and I bet he would have been up for it!

Anyway, as we all wear trousers, or some would say wear 'THE' trousers, he didn't look at all out of place.

