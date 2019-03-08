Sidmouth ladies enjoy success in county competition while a quartet win the Barlow Trophy in Exeter

The past week saw some excellent wins combine to make for great news at Sidmouth Bowls Club, writes Carol Smith.

Zena Johnson and John Mason have won through to the County quarter-finals of the mixed pairs.

After winning section 3A they played on a neutral green against the winners of 3B, Ottery St Mary duo Eileen and Leighton Burston in a fixture that was played at Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club.

It was a close encounter and, at one stage, the Sidmouth duo were just one shot in front, but they managed to pull away and go into the final end with an eight shots lead. What that of course meant was, that, on the final end, the opposition pair needed to score with all eight woods to break even and play an extra end.

Thankfully this did not happen and although the Sidmouth pair lost two shots on the final end, the took the overall match honours with the score being 22-16.

Very well done to them both and they now play a pairing from section seven which is the Plymouth area, but the good news is it's to be played on the challengers green and the challengers just happen to be Sidmouth!

There was more good news with the Brenda Somerfield and Jill Bishop winning the section 3B final of the County Over-55 pairs. They beat a very good pair from Seaton at Seaton and so now play the section 3A winners which just happens to be a strong pairing from Madeira. With the Exmouth duo the challengers it means they have home advantage.

Well done to them and we all wish them well in the final which would then put them into the Devon County quarter-finals!

Four Sidmouth ladies travelled into Exeter to play in the Exonia invitation meeting named after one of their most respected members, Babs Barlow.

It proved a superb visit for the Sidmouth quartet of Liz Boyle, Jan Quinn, Karen Hollingdale and Jill Bishop, for they on with a splendid score of plus 10 and were all presented with an M&S voucher. However, they did not receive the Barlow Trophy for it seems the previous years winner shad not returned it!