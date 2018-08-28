Sidmouth ladies exit the TopClub competition

Sidmouth ladies were in action in the Devon (Lacemakers) Top Club competition, writes Carol Smith.

This is a knockout competition involving five disciplines. There’s a two-wood singles, four-wood singles, pairs, a triples and a rink (fours).

To proceed to the next round you need to win at least three of the five disciplines.

Sidmouth were tasked with taking on Torbay, who are traditionally strong, but, prior to the contest, we did feel as if we had a fair chance against them.

As we were the challengers, it means that three of the disciplines are played at home and the other two are contested away. Unfortunately, in the away section, our four-wood singles and the triples both lost.

However, at home it was all very exciting as Ann Capon took the honours in the two-wood singles and there was victory also for Susie Bonnell and Jill Bishop, winning the pairs.

That left it all down to the result of the fours and, heading into the final end, the Sidmouth four were just a single shot down.

Indeed, they were holding shot to force an extra end but, unfortunately, couldn’t keep it, and Torbay took the fours 21-19.

This all means that Sidmouth’s interest in the competition is, for this year, now over.

There was just the one friendly last week and that was a mixed match meeting with Exeter-based Isca.

It was Isca who took the honours as they won on two of the three rinks that were played.

The lone success for Sidmouth came from the rink Ann Ellwood, Roy Jefferies, Karen Hollingdale and skip Allan Davis, who won 23-8. Well done, to them.