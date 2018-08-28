Advanced search

Sidmouth ladies’ first competition of 2019 brings success for Liz Chance

PUBLISHED: 10:41 04 January 2019

On Wednesday, Sidmouth ladies played their first competition of 2019, writes Maria Clapp.

There was a smaller field than usual, due to the Christmas festivities.

The weather couldn’t have been better. There was a slight chill in the air, but we all dressed accordingly.

A fun stableford competition was the order of the day. Everybody said how nice it was to be back on the course again and making the most of the fresh air.

The winner was Liz Chance with 29 points. Second place went to Ross Eaton with 28 points on countback from Angela Coles. It most certainly proved to be another very close competition!

Sheila Faulkner, our lady captain, was the only lady to achieve a two. She managed this on the fifth, therefore wins the pot of money, which had rolled over from a couple of weeks.

