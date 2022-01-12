Sidmouth Ladies in first County prize comp of 2022

It was an amazingly bright sunny day, although rather a chilly one, for the first ladies County prize competition of 2022 at Sidmouth Golf Club.

It was a thrillingly tight battle in Division 1 with the leading pack all bunched together. Eventually, the plaudits went to Angela Coles with a great score of 34, especially with the rather testing muddy conditions.

Angela was closely followed by Susan Hackett with 33 and third on count back with 32 was Gerri Whitrow, with all players battling hard on a day of proper winter golf. Good quality ball-striking is the key on soft ground and the impressive scoring was hugely encouraging for the competitions ahead.

Lynette Lloyd won Division 2 with 27 points, while Sheila Faulkner scored the only 2, coming on hole 12.

Well done ladies for braving the cold weather but good to work off some of the Christmas excesses!