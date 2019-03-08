Sidmouth ladies go out of Devon Interclub competition at the semi-final stage

Sidmouth ladies at the InterClub finals that saw them beaten in the semi-finals. Picture: CAROL SMITH Archant

Early last Wednesday morning Sidmouth ladies went off to Abbrook Park Bowls Club to contest the semi-final of the Devon InterClub, writes Carol Smith.

Two members of the Sidmouth ladies team that battled so valiantly at the InterClub finals. Picture; CAROL SMITH Two members of the Sidmouth ladies team that battled so valiantly at the InterClub finals. Picture; CAROL SMITH

The match was against the powerful Kings who hail from Torquay.

On what was a beautiful sunny day, both semi-finals were played simultaneously.

The Sidmouth ladies, who took with them a wonderful level of support, made a fine start, and, on the 10th end, were just two shots adrift at 14-12.

Alas, the game changed at that stage with Sidmouth then losing eight shots on one end and, against such good opposition, that is not something you can afford to do!

It all led to a final score of 42-23 in favour of the excellent young Kings team.

Sidmouth had fought their way through four hard games to reach the semi-finals and it is no mean achievement that they got to the last four.

What's more, on the day, the ladies of the hosting club, Abbrook, served up a superb luncheon.

Kings progressed to the final, which saw them go down by a margin of five shots to Torquay A.

Sidmouth Over-50s Blues team banked six points thanks to a 41-26 win over Pinces Gardens.

There was success on both Sidmouth rinks with a 23-16 win for Jean Brimson, Jane Painter and skip Jill Bishop while an 18-10 victory was chalked up by Jan Quinn, Ann Capon and skip Carol Smith.

There was also joy for the Yellows as they banked four points from their visit to Crediton Yellow.

The trio of Liz Boyle, Marie Timms and skip Valerie Newnham won by one shot.

Nailsea, from Bristol, visited Sidmouth for a six mixed rink friendly. With it being Folk Week there was a wonderful atmosphere - and even some dancing on the green! A great afternoon was had by all and the serving of a Devon cream tea was much appreciated by one and all!

As for the bowls, Sidmouth won on four of the six rinks and overall by 123 shots to 90.

The top home rink was the one of captain Mike Borst, Ray Gray, Chrissie Leedham and Karen Hollingdale.