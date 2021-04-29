News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Rainy comp for the Sidmouth Ladies

Vanessa Ireson

Published: 12:37 PM April 29, 2021   
It was the first rain that the course had seen for several weeks with the course being flooded early in the day but a field of 23 ladies from Sidmouth Golf Club braved the rather wintry weather yesterday to play a fun Stableford competition using only three clubs and a putter. 
 
In division one, Jane Renken returned to the clubhouse with a fabulous score of 39 points with Sheila Skittrall ,coming in second on count back, with 36 points closely followed by Sharon OBrien. The winner in Division 2 was Gill Walker again with 36 points. 
 
The only two was achieved by Sharon O’Brien on the 11th hole. Well done ladies and let’s hope the warmer weather returns soon. 
 
Jane Renken and Liz Chance are due to represent the club in the County Prize Final at Stover later in the week - Good luck ladies! 

