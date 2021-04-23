News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth ladies golf coronation foursomes

Vanessa Ireson

Published: 3:53 PM April 23, 2021   
Some winter play at Sidmouth Golf Club

Some winter play at Sidmouth Golf Club

Sixteen pairs of ladies entered the competition on April 21 and there were some fabulous scores this week for the Coronation Foursomes competition - the club competition being won by Mo Borer and Liz Chance coming in from the course with a great 40 points.

These ladies were closely followed, both with 38 points for second and third places, by Jane Renken and Ann Willoughby as runners up and Marian Andrews and Pauline Couldwell coming a close third.
Gill Johnson and Sheila Skittrall achieved the only ‘2’ for the day.

However, the ladies who will be representing the club for the ongoing Coronation Foursomes at Came Down golf club near Dorchester in August are Gill Paddon and Sheila Tallon - good luck ladies- we have every confidence in you.

