Advanced search

Sidmouth ladies impress in Lane League success over Axminster

PUBLISHED: 19:09 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 09 November 2019

No caption needed.

No caption needed.

antpkr

The Sidmouth ladies' Lane League team were once again in fine form as they took on Axminster, writes Carol Smith.

Bowls.Bowls.

Regular readers will know this competition is one of those that involves two rinks at home and two away with the combined scored accounting for the overall outcome and, on this occasion, Sidmouth won on three of the four rinks to secure an overall 71-57 success.

The home rink of Wendy Cox, Pat Poole and skip Freda Humphreys were 14-12 win winners while the away team of Jan J Bates, Chris Radburn and skip Zena Johnson bagged a 23-10 success and the other away team Mary Bristow, Lorna Lever and skip Jean Green, picked up a 17-11 win.

It all meant that Sidmouth banked eight of the available 10 points and that represents a great start to their campaign.

Sidmouth ladies were also involved in a Foxlands League fixture, taking on the powerful team that is Torquay United.

Both home teams did well against fierce opposition! The home rink of Jean Brimson, Janice Quinn, Valeire Newnham and skip Carol Smith won by three shots while the other home rink lost by the same margin.

Meanwhile, in the away element of the match, the team of Karen Hollingdale, Paddy Chew, Jill Mison and skip Susie Bonnell, won 19-16.

The other away rink played equally well, but were edged out by just a couple of shots and so, in similar fashion to the Sidmouth men in their Over-60s County meeting with Isca, the ladies were left devastated to lose the match by just two shots with the overall score 77-75 in favour of Torquay United

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town’s home meeting with Elmore is washed out

A waterlogged football pitch

Friconnet try and Retter conversion seals Sidmouth Chiefs floodlit win at North Petherton

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2755. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Seniors beaten at Lyme Regis in final match of the season

Golf generic picture

Sidmouth ladies impress in Lane League success over Axminster

No caption needed.

Hotshots lead the way in the Honiton Netball League

Netball generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists