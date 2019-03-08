Sidmouth ladies impress in Lane League success over Axminster

No caption needed. antpkr

The Sidmouth ladies' Lane League team were once again in fine form as they took on Axminster, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bowls. Bowls.

Regular readers will know this competition is one of those that involves two rinks at home and two away with the combined scored accounting for the overall outcome and, on this occasion, Sidmouth won on three of the four rinks to secure an overall 71-57 success.

The home rink of Wendy Cox, Pat Poole and skip Freda Humphreys were 14-12 win winners while the away team of Jan J Bates, Chris Radburn and skip Zena Johnson bagged a 23-10 success and the other away team Mary Bristow, Lorna Lever and skip Jean Green, picked up a 17-11 win.

It all meant that Sidmouth banked eight of the available 10 points and that represents a great start to their campaign.

Sidmouth ladies were also involved in a Foxlands League fixture, taking on the powerful team that is Torquay United.

Both home teams did well against fierce opposition! The home rink of Jean Brimson, Janice Quinn, Valeire Newnham and skip Carol Smith won by three shots while the other home rink lost by the same margin.

Meanwhile, in the away element of the match, the team of Karen Hollingdale, Paddy Chew, Jill Mison and skip Susie Bonnell, won 19-16.

The other away rink played equally well, but were edged out by just a couple of shots and so, in similar fashion to the Sidmouth men in their Over-60s County meeting with Isca, the ladies were left devastated to lose the match by just two shots with the overall score 77-75 in favour of Torquay United