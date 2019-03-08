Sidmouth ladies impress in wins over Pinces Gardens

There was success last week for both the Sidmouth Yellows and Blues in their respective Ladies Over-50s League engagements, writes Carol Smith.

The Blues travelled into Exeter to meet Pinces Gardens where they won on both rinks to bank a maximum six points.

The rink scores were; Jean Brimson, Ann Capon and skip Jane Painter, 14-12 and Janice Quinn, Jan Thomson and skip Jill Bishop, 22-13, as the team secured an overall 36-25 win.

The Yellows also took on Pinces Gardens, but in their case they were the home team and they racked up a hugely impressive score of 63-12 which not only gave them the full six points, but also boosted their shot difference considerably!

The rink scores were; Sandra Wheeler, Marie Timms and skip Valerie Newnham, 31-6 and Chrissie Leedham, Brenda Somerfield añd skip Susie Bonnell, 32-6.

The news from the pasty week does seem to be all about the ladies, and there's more for we entertained our friends and neighbours from Honiton in a friendly encounter.

On what was a beautiful afternoon, this contest was played out, as indeed they always are, in a wonderfully friendly spirit.

Having said that, it was not too friendly for Honiton won on two of the three rinks and took the overall honours with a score of 52-37.

Winning their rink by a single shot were Carol Podmore, Paddy Chew and skip Zena Johnson, 14-13. There's was certainly a close encounter as they went into the final end locked at 13-all before managing to bag the shot to claim the narrowest of victories. Well done, to them.