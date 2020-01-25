Advanced search

Sidmouth ladies in terrific Foxlands success over Mid Devon

PUBLISHED: 13:25 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 25 January 2020

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth ladies were in Foxlands action against Tiverton-based Mid Devon, writes Carol Smith.

The two teams that were tasked with the element of the contest travelled in horrendous weather and because of all the spray from the lorries, could hardly see a hand in front of them!

However, we all arrived safely and in good time for the game. The overall result was very good with Sidmouth winning by 85 shots to the 61 scored by Mid Devon.

The away team of Jan J Bates, Chris Hamer, Sandra Wheeler and skip Jane Painter had a terrific 25-11 success while the home team of Mary Turner, Ann Capon, Anita Mason and skip Jill Bishop had an enormous 32-9 win!

Therefore, with two very good wins and two not to large losses, we were able to bank six of the 10 available points for our efforts.

