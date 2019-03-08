Sidmouth ladies land another Devon InterClub victory - now for the quarter-finals!

Bowls.

Sidmouth ladies had another outstanding win in the third round of the Devon InterClub competition, this time against Feniton ladies, writes Carol Smith.

Both Sidmouth teams started off so well and never looked back.

Feniton, realising their chances of winning were very slim, eventually conceded after 18 ends of the contest.

By that stage of the match both Sidmouth rinks were well ahead with a combined score of 45 to 15.

This win now puts Sidmouth into the quarter-finals and they are now tasked with a meeting against Plymouth Sir Francis Drake Club; a match to be played on Wednesday, July 10 at Abbrook Park Bowls Club in Kingsteignton.

Obviously as you progress in this competition it gets tougher, but hey, after three excellent games so far, Sidmouth are certainly riding high!

The Sidmouth teams that did us proud against Feniton were; Karen Hollingdale , Anita Mason, Susie Bonnell and skip Jane Painter and Jean Brimson, Zena Johnson, Brenda Somerfield and skip Jill Bishop.

In other action, in the men's Over-60s Triples League, Division Three, Sidmouth B banked six points from a hard fought meeting with visiting Pinces B. There was a fine 24-13 win in this match for the rink of Dutch Holland, Ken Robertson and skip Allan Davis. Next up, they travelled north to meet table-topping North Tawton against whom they won 41-24, banking a 'full-house' of eight points and, as a result, taking over at the top of the table! One of the Sidmouth rinks won by two shots, but the other, comprising David Timms, Chas Coates and skip David Fairclough, secured a most impressive 24-9 success.

In the ladies'Over-50s League, the Blue team played at home against Ottery St Mary and drew overall, banking three points for their efforts. One team lost, but the other team of Jean Brimson, Jan Thomson and skip Zena Johnson had a convincing 23-12 win which played a huge part in the overall draw.

Sunday saw a team of four triples head over to play a friendly against Exmouth-based Phear Park.

Their club is in a lovely setting in the middle of the park. Although everyone had a good afternoon; Sidmouth drew on one rink, lost by one shot on another and by two shots on the third and, unfortunately by several shots on the fourth which all added up to an overall 72-56 defeat. The one team to avoid defeat was that of Chrissie Leedham, David Bates and skip Wilf Radburn, who drew 14-14.