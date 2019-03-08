Advanced search

Sidmouth ladies land Shelah Creasy League win over Downes Crediton

PUBLISHED: 09:22 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 11 April 2019

Monday saw the first Sheelah Creasy League match for the Sidmouth ladies, who entertained Downes Crediton, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The weather was dry and warm and the course was in good condition after the winter.

Most of the matches were close, starting with lady captain Gill Paddon winning her match two and one.

Next out was Andrea Milton, who unfortunately, after a well fought match, lost two-and-one.

Sheelah Creasy captain Linda Reynolds won her match two-and-one and Yvonne Anning had a convincing win of six-and-four.

Susan Hackett halved her match and Sue Billinghurst won hers, four-and-two.

This all led to the result being a Sidmouth success at five-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.

Congratulations, to all the team, who look forward to the return match at Downes Credition in June.

