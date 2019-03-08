Advanced search

Sidmouth ladies land superb Lane Trophy success over Isca

PUBLISHED: 08:51 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 26 October 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Lane Trophy is a county-wide triples competition that, rather like the Foxlands, is played under the format of two teams playing at home and two teams playing away, writes Carol Smith.

Sidmouth ladies began their bid for Lane Trophy glory with a match against Exeter-based Isca and it proved to be a terrific match for them as they banked eight out of the 10 points available from the fixture.

In the home element of the tie, Jan J Bates, Anita Mason and skip Zena Johnson, enjoyed an 18-14 success while Lorna Lever, Mary Bristow and skip Sue Turner, were 18-15 winners.

There was also success for one of the away teams with Paula Button, Marie Timms and skip Margaret King recording a marvellous 29-13 win. Completing a wonderful all-round effort, the other team that played away, Wendy Cox, Pat Poole and skip Freda Humphreys, were edged out by a single shot at 18-17. For the record, Sidmouth scored 82 shots to the 60 that Isca scored.

