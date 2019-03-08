Sidmouth ladies make Interclub progress at expense of Babbacombe B

Last Wednesday was the first round of the Ladies Devon Interclub competition, writes Carol Smith.

This is a knock-out competition involving affiliated clubs from all over Devon and this year there were over 50 entries with some clubs entering two teams!

The Interclub is now recognised as being the most important of club competitions in the Devon bowls calendar and Sidmouth ladies lifted the title in 2004 and so feel another success is long overdue!

The format is two rinks (fours) playing against the opposition teams, but it is vitally important that players contest the matches as one as it is the overall score that counts at the end of the day!

The first match for Sidmouth in the 2019 competition was a meeting with Babbacombe B that took place at the Exonia club in Exeter.

On what was a beautiful sunny afternoon, Sidmouth bowled to victory with success on both rinks. Karen Hollingdale, Anita Mason, Susie Bonnell and skip Jane Painter, won 22-16 while the quartet of Jean Brimson, Brenda Somerfield, Zena Johnson and skip Jill Bishop, won 26-22.

The teams reward for the victory is a second round meeting with Ottery St Mary and that match will take place at Madeira in Exeter on June 5.