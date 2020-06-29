Advanced search

Sidmouth ladies Medal success for Sharon O’Brien

PUBLISHED: 11:45 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 29 June 2020

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

On Midsummer’s Day, and the hottest day of the year so far, the Sidmouth ladies played their first Medal match of the season, writes Angela Coles.

This meeting should have taken place in April, but of course, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic meant a cessation of all sports until the recent easing of lockdown.

What a shame that, up to now, clubhouses and bars have not been allowed to open their doors for we certainly all needed refreshments after our game! Not too long to wait now though!

A total of 35 ladies entered the competition.

Sharon O’Brien continued her fine form of recent weeks and won the medal with a net score of 66 and winning Division Three.

The minor places were decided on count back with Sheila Faulkner prevailing over Angela Coles both scoring a net 68.

Sheila won Division One and Division Two was won by Mo Borer with a net score of 69. All four ladies received a handicap reduction.

Sheila won the putting prize with 28 putts.

Gerri Whitrow had the only two of the day on the fourth holes.

The two’s pot was a roll over, so drinks on Gerri - when the clubhouse opens!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Covid-19: Risk of second spike in Devon played down, but social distancing still ‘critical’

Devon County Council leader Dr Phil Norrey said the county had done well but might have seen even fewer deaths if 'we knew what we know now'. Picture: DCC

East Devon attractions give mixed response to Government go-ahead for reopening

Crealy Theme Park and Resort is set to reopen its gates to day visitors from July 6

West Hill vehicle fire was accidental, say firefighters

Sidmouth author’s latest book reaches seventh spot in Sunday Times Bestseller List

Jane Corry's latest book I Made a Mistake reaches seventh spot as a Sunday Times bestseller Pic: Penguin

Special award for Pat for helping Ottery

Pat Lane receiving a special presentation for her work with the Ottery St Mary District Help Scheme from Mayor Glyn Dobson

Most Read

Covid-19: Risk of second spike in Devon played down, but social distancing still ‘critical’

Devon County Council leader Dr Phil Norrey said the county had done well but might have seen even fewer deaths if 'we knew what we know now'. Picture: DCC

East Devon attractions give mixed response to Government go-ahead for reopening

Crealy Theme Park and Resort is set to reopen its gates to day visitors from July 6

West Hill vehicle fire was accidental, say firefighters

Sidmouth author’s latest book reaches seventh spot in Sunday Times Bestseller List

Jane Corry's latest book I Made a Mistake reaches seventh spot as a Sunday Times bestseller Pic: Penguin

Special award for Pat for helping Ottery

Pat Lane receiving a special presentation for her work with the Ottery St Mary District Help Scheme from Mayor Glyn Dobson

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidford Tennis Club hosts LTA U-18s tournament

Players who took part in an U-18s South West Girls Box League tournament hosted by Sidford Tennis Club. Picture STC

Sidmouth ladies Medal success for Sharon O’Brien

Golf club and ball

Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Germany's Steffi Graf in action

West Hill vehicle fire was accidental, say firefighters

Feniton targeting a bright future and certainly looking well set for the start of the new season

Feniton players and management after their March 12 4-1 win over Lyme Regis, a success dedicated to the memory of Hamish Culling who tragically passed away the week before. Picture FENITON FC