Sidmouth ladies Medal success for Sharon O’Brien

On Midsummer’s Day, and the hottest day of the year so far, the Sidmouth ladies played their first Medal match of the season, writes Angela Coles.

This meeting should have taken place in April, but of course, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic meant a cessation of all sports until the recent easing of lockdown.

What a shame that, up to now, clubhouses and bars have not been allowed to open their doors for we certainly all needed refreshments after our game! Not too long to wait now though!

A total of 35 ladies entered the competition.

Sharon O’Brien continued her fine form of recent weeks and won the medal with a net score of 66 and winning Division Three.

The minor places were decided on count back with Sheila Faulkner prevailing over Angela Coles both scoring a net 68.

Sheila won Division One and Division Two was won by Mo Borer with a net score of 69. All four ladies received a handicap reduction.

Sheila won the putting prize with 28 putts.

Gerri Whitrow had the only two of the day on the fourth holes.

The two’s pot was a roll over, so drinks on Gerri - when the clubhouse opens!