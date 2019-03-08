Advanced search

Sidmouth ladies' net overall Sheelah Creasy win against Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:38 05 July 2019

The last match for the Sidmouth ladies' Sheelah Creasy team was at Tiverton, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The last time the two clubs met was at Sidmouth when the home team won all seven matches.

The Tiverton ladies were obviously out to reverse that result and were hoping to have a home advantage of flat lies. They also had an advantage of being given shots in all the games!

It didn't start too well for Sidmouth as Anne Blackler, Linda Reynolds, Yvonne Anning and Heather Cowan were defeated having given their opponents one, two and four shots.

Susan Hackett, giving two shots, had a fantastic eight-and-seven win so the flat lies didn't affect her!

Neither did they bother Pauline Couldwell, who won her game having given her opponent five shots.

Marian Andrews, playing off her much lower new handicap and giving two shots, battled hardm but was narrowly defeated.

The overall result was Tiverton 5, Sidmouth 2, but the result of the two games against Tiverton (home and away) was a 20-10 overall win for Sidmouth.

The two teams enjoyed a lovely buffet and thanks were given by the Sidmouth Sheelah Creasy captain, Linda Reynolds, to Tiverton for their hospitality, excellent course conditions and also to all the team who have played in the eight matches for their commitment and support.

