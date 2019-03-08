Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth ladies' past captain impresses at Devon Golf Finals

PUBLISHED: 10:53 26 April 2019

Sidmouth Golf Club past lady captain, Sheila Faulkner, who did very well in the Devon Golf (Silver Division) Finals. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth Golf Club past lady captain, Sheila Faulkner, who did very well in the Devon Golf (Silver Division) Finals. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Archant

The middle Wednesday of April saw past lady captain Sheila Faulkner represent Sidmouth Golf Club in the Devon Golf (Silver Division) Finals, having qualified via Club Devon Golf medal competitions last year, writes Pauline Couldwell.

This year saw the final being played at Churston Golf Club, and, although it was a misty start, the completion teed off on time.

There was a strong field of 27 ladies and Sheila recorded an excellent 78 coming seventh in the competition and third with her gross score.

Congratulations, Sheila, you are indeed an inspiration to us all!

Most Read

Sidmouth beach sees more cliff falls during busy Easter weekend

The fall brought quite a crowd as dust flies up as the cliff crumbles at Jacobs Ladder. Picture: Simon Horn

Community rallies to support fundraiser for Charlie

Charlie Gwillim of Devon Emdroidery celebrating her first year in business. Ref shs 48 18TI 5702. Picture: Terry Ife

He’s alive! Sidmouth mannequin brought to life to give generous donors a Good Friday shock

A real life Mannequin Man surprised people by moving when they donated to Sidmouth Lifboat. Ref shs 17 19TI 2827. Picture: Terry Ife

Let the good times roll - how one Sidmouth street celebrates Easter

The residents of Pathwhorlands Road take part in their street's egg rolling tradition. Picture: Ed Vosper

Nostalgia: Sidmouth sets the record for longest conga in 1977

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Most Read

Sidmouth beach sees more cliff falls during busy Easter weekend

The fall brought quite a crowd as dust flies up as the cliff crumbles at Jacobs Ladder. Picture: Simon Horn

Community rallies to support fundraiser for Charlie

Charlie Gwillim of Devon Emdroidery celebrating her first year in business. Ref shs 48 18TI 5702. Picture: Terry Ife

He’s alive! Sidmouth mannequin brought to life to give generous donors a Good Friday shock

A real life Mannequin Man surprised people by moving when they donated to Sidmouth Lifboat. Ref shs 17 19TI 2827. Picture: Terry Ife

Let the good times roll - how one Sidmouth street celebrates Easter

The residents of Pathwhorlands Road take part in their street's egg rolling tradition. Picture: Ed Vosper

Nostalgia: Sidmouth sets the record for longest conga in 1977

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town closing in on 50 points after midweek win at Waldon

Sidmouth Town away at Budleigh. Ref shsp 17 19TI 2882. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth ladies defeat the gentlemen – again!

Ottery face ‘massive’ Monday night home game against Winchester

Sidmouth Town Reserves can still finish as Division One runners-up

Sidmouth Town at home to Central. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1074. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth ladies’ past captain impresses at Devon Golf Finals

Sidmouth Golf Club past lady captain, Sheila Faulkner, who did very well in the Devon Golf (Silver Division) Finals. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists