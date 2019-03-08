Sidmouth ladies' past captain impresses at Devon Golf Finals

Sidmouth Golf Club past lady captain, Sheila Faulkner, who did very well in the Devon Golf (Silver Division) Finals. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

The middle Wednesday of April saw past lady captain Sheila Faulkner represent Sidmouth Golf Club in the Devon Golf (Silver Division) Finals, having qualified via Club Devon Golf medal competitions last year, writes Pauline Couldwell.

This year saw the final being played at Churston Golf Club, and, although it was a misty start, the completion teed off on time.

There was a strong field of 27 ladies and Sheila recorded an excellent 78 coming seventh in the competition and third with her gross score.

Congratulations, Sheila, you are indeed an inspiration to us all!