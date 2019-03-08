Sidmouth Ladies President's team end home season undefeated

Archant

Sidmouth Ladies President's Team played their last two home matches on Friday and Monday and were undefeated in all of their home matches, writes Pauline Couldwell.

On Friday they welcomed Libberton and the team of Sheila Faulkner, Maria Clapp, Penny Lyne, Angela Coles, Marie Timms, Ros Eaton and Gill Paddon won 6 1/2 - 1/2 which was a fantastic result, with no team members being beaten even though most were giving shots.

On Monday Woodbury Park came to Sidmouth and again the team, consisting of Sheila Faulkner, Maria Clapp, Penny Lyne, Paula Button, Angela Coles, Ros Eaton and Gill Paddon, prevailed, winning 5 1/2 - 1 1/2.

Both teams expressed thanks to Sidmouth Golf Club for their hospitality, great sea views, excellent course conditions and superb company over a lovely meal supplied by caterers Kerry and Wayne.

This brings the end to all of Sidmouth's first round inter-club matches with Sidmouth winning all of their home matches, and they will now have to await all the results to see if they progress to the next round.