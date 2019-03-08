Advanced search

Sidmouth Ladies Presidents Trophy team beaten at Woodbury Park

PUBLISHED: 07:49 10 May 2019

On Friday, the Sidmouth Ladies President's Trophy team played in their first match of the season with the divisional fixture taking place at Woodbury Park, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The President's Trophy is an inter-club Team Matchplay handicap competition for teams of seven ladies playing with a maximum handicap of 20.

Matches are drawn and each club plays home and away matches in their group to progress to the next round.

Sidmouth's team consisted of Sheila Faulkner, Penny Lyne, Paula Button, Marie Timms, Angela Coles, Liz Chance and was captained by Maria Clapp.

The weather was kind, the course in good condition and Sidmouth were made very welcome by the Woodbury ladies and a buffet was served after the match.

Unfortunately, after some very close games, Sidmouth lost, four-and-a-half to two-and-a-half, but they look forward to hosting Woodbury in July to reverse the overall result and this will be the last game of the division.

The next match will be at Honiton today (Friday) with further matches against East Devon and Libberton.

