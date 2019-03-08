Sidmouth ladies put on another very special day

The Ladies Invitation Day winners Fran Shrubsole (left) and Maria Clapp (right) with Gill Paddon.

Twenty home ladies and a similar number from other clubs met to play at Sidmouth Golf Club, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The Ladies Invitation Day third placed team pairing; Angela Coles (left) and Ying Wong (right) with Gill Paddon.

All were warmly welcomed by Sidmouth lady captain and her ladies' section with an offer of coffee or tea before playing.

There was a raffle, books, DVDs, puzzles, plants and handy ball/tee bags (made by Gerri Whitrow) for sale.

Gill had ordered the weather and, of course the stunning views, for which Sidmouth is famous, seen from the course.

There was a lot of laughter and camaraderie as the 40 ladies played a four-ball betterball competition.

The Ladies Invitation Day second place duo Diana Anderson ((left) and Lisa Humphries (right) with Gill Paddon.

Afterwards, there were a selection of light snacks, sandwiches and meals, which were supplied by club caterer Kerry.

At the presentation Gill Paddon thanked all of the invited ladies for attending, her helpers, green staff and Kerry for the catering.

Fran Shrubsole, on behalf of the invitees, thanked Gill and the ladies section for the invitation, the green staff for presenting the course so well and Kerry the catering.

All the ladies agreed that Sidmouth has the most stunning views and challenging holes with a mixture of slopes and inclines which frustrate players of all abilities, but all agreed the welcome by Sidmouth Golf Club to visitors is second to none.

As for the results; in first place were Maria Clapp and Fran Shrubsole (Downes Crediton) with an excellent score of 46 points; second were Diana Anderson and Lisa Humphries (East Devon) with 44 points and third were Angela Coles and Ying Wong (Downes Crediton) with 42 points. There was a prize for the member who was nearest the pin in two on the 10th hole and this was won by Maria Clapp.

The prize for the visitor who was nearest the pin in two on the 15th hole was won by Lisa Humphries from East Devon.

There was only one two recorded and this was by Maria Clapp who scored a two on the 11th hole.

It certainly was Maria's day!