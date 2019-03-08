Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth ladies put on another very special day

PUBLISHED: 13:37 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 26 September 2019

The Ladies Invitation Day winners Fran Shrubsole (left) and Maria Clapp (right) with Gill Paddon. Picture:SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

The Ladies Invitation Day winners Fran Shrubsole (left) and Maria Clapp (right) with Gill Paddon. Picture:SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Archant

Twenty home ladies and a similar number from other clubs met to play at Sidmouth Golf Club, writes Pauline Couldwell.

All were warmly welcomed by Sidmouth lady captain and her ladies' section with an offer of coffee or tea before playing.

There was a raffle, books, DVDs, puzzles, plants and handy ball/tee bags (made by Gerri Whitrow) for sale.

Gill had ordered the weather and, of course the stunning views, for which Sidmouth is famous, seen from the course.

There was a lot of laughter and camaraderie as the 40 ladies played a four-ball betterball competition.

Afterwards, there were a selection of light snacks, sandwiches and meals, which were supplied by club caterer Kerry.

At the presentation Gill Paddon thanked all of the invited ladies for attending, her helpers, green staff and Kerry for the catering.

Fran Shrubsole, on behalf of the invitees, thanked Gill and the ladies section for the invitation, the green staff for presenting the course so well and Kerry the catering.

All the ladies agreed that Sidmouth has the most stunning views and challenging holes with a mixture of slopes and inclines which frustrate players of all abilities, but all agreed the welcome by Sidmouth Golf Club to visitors is second to none.

As for the results; in first place were Maria Clapp and Fran Shrubsole (Downes Crediton) with an excellent score of 46 points; second were Diana Anderson and Lisa Humphries (East Devon) with 44 points and third were Angela Coles and Ying Wong (Downes Crediton) with 42 points. There was a prize for the member who was nearest the pin in two on the 10th hole and this was won by Maria Clapp.

The prize for the visitor who was nearest the pin in two on the 15th hole was won by Lisa Humphries from East Devon.

There was only one two recorded and this was by Maria Clapp who scored a two on the 11th hole.

It certainly was Maria's day!

Most Read

Plans to turn Sidmouth car park into pay-and-display facility could force closure of pet shop

James and Liza McLean with their petition with their daughter Eris and dog Fink. Ref shs 39 19TI 1680. Picture: Terry Ife

IN PICTURES: Sidmouth Carnival 2019

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1504. Picture: Terry Ife

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

‘Absurd’ plans to hike up prices at Sidmouth car parks could ‘spell disaster’ for town centre

Artwork on the wall of the Ham car park. Ref shs 5321-30-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Headteacher to leave Sidmouth school after 11 years

St John's School headteacher Mike Burgess with deputy Caroline Ward. Ref shs 7908-49-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Most Read

Plans to turn Sidmouth car park into pay-and-display facility could force closure of pet shop

James and Liza McLean with their petition with their daughter Eris and dog Fink. Ref shs 39 19TI 1680. Picture: Terry Ife

IN PICTURES: Sidmouth Carnival 2019

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1504. Picture: Terry Ife

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

‘Absurd’ plans to hike up prices at Sidmouth car parks could ‘spell disaster’ for town centre

Artwork on the wall of the Ham car park. Ref shs 5321-30-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Headteacher to leave Sidmouth school after 11 years

St John's School headteacher Mike Burgess with deputy Caroline Ward. Ref shs 7908-49-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Running Clubs Cheryl conquers the Swindon Half Marathon

Cheryl Boulton (left) with her friend and Swindon All Stars member Kim Tindskard Christensen after completing the Swindon half Marathon. Picture: SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

A pattern is emerging as Sidmouth Chiefs suffer another league defeat

Sidmouth Chiefs at home to Crediton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0118. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth ladies put on another very special day

The Ladies Invitation Day winners Fran Shrubsole (left) and Maria Clapp (right) with Gill Paddon. Picture:SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Dave, Melvyn and Leighton take the final trophy of the Ottery season

Ottery St Mary bowlers out in force for the Final Drive event that brought the curtain down on the 2019 outdoor season. Picture: OSMBC

Sidmouth Gig Club in Castle to Crane race

After two hours and 51 minutes of hard rowing, Little Picket’s crew take a breather. (Left to right) Nigel Winchester (cox) Linda Wheate, Julie Turner, Charis Buckingham, Barry Morton, Rachel Horwood, and Kath Morton. Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists